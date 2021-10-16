UrduPoint.com

Criminal Case Opened In Russia's North Ossetia Following Prison Riot - Authority

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Criminal Case Opened in Russia's North Ossetia Following Prison Riot - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A criminal case on organizing and participating in riots was opened on Saturday in the city of Vladikavkaz in Russia's North Ossetia, following the unrest in a local prison, the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) announced.

On October 15, a riot broke out at a correctional facility in Vladikavkaz, with about 200 prisoners taking part. Special forces were deployed to the scene of the unrest to restore order. No casualties were reported, the SKR said in a statement.

"The investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under section 1.

2 page 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organizing and participating in riots)," the SKR said.

A full investigation of the events is currently underway.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the disorder was started by two convicts who tried to incite other inmates, a total of 600 people, to riot after they refused to let prison officers conduct a scheduled search in their cell. Several inmates supported the call and began to break the fences in the residential area and disabling the surveillance cameras.

More Stories From World

