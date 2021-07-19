UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Condemns TV Station Attack By Rioters Opposed To Covid Measures

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Cyprus condemns TV station attack by rioters opposed to Covid measures

The Cyprus government Monday condemned militant protesters opposed to its Covid curbs and vaccination campaign who attacked a television station and clashed with police the previous night

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Cyprus government Monday condemned militant protesters opposed to its Covid curbs and vaccination campaign who attacked a television station and clashed with police the previous night.

The state won't be threatened by people who, "citing irrational conspiracy theories, try to lead the country back into the middle Ages", said President Nicos Anastasiades.

Parliament speaker Annita Demetriou also condemned the attack Sunday evening in the capital Nicosia and stressed the need "to protect democracy and freedom of speech at any cost", the Cyprus news Agency said.

Five people were arrested and police were looking for another 10 suspects filmed by CCTV cameras after the violence which followed a rally by some 5,000 protesters outside the presidential palace.

Some demonstrators had carried signs that lashed out at public health measures and labelled the government's Covid SafePass a "Slave Pass".

The Republic of Cyprus last week introduced the SafePass allowing only those who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid to enter supermarkets, malls, restaurants and other businesses.

Another protest banner read: "My body, my choice - This is about Tyranny vs Freedom." Hours later, television viewers on the Mediterranean island were shocked when a broadcast by Sigma tv was interrupted by protesters who stormed the building.

The anchor, Nestoras Vassiliou, announced live on the air that the building was under attack while screams could be heard.

The protesters, many of them hooded, hurled bricks, flares and home-made petrol bombs, torched several cars outside and ransacked the lobby.

When police confronted the protesters, 12 officers were wounded, including seven who were treated in hospital, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Later in the night, police clashed with protesters outside the presidential palace and used tear gas against them, said the newspaper.

Cyprus is suffering a fourth wave of coronavirus driven by the aggressive Delta variant. It has so far recorded over 90,000 cases of coronavirus and 384 deaths.

The government last week expanded its Covid vaccination rollout to include teenagers aged 16 and 17, following the new surge, and it has stepped up efforts to persuade young people to take the jabs.

Sigma TV has been outspoken against anti-vaccination campaigners, and the station has been targeted in previous protests against anti-coronavirus measures.

Anastasiades said, during a visit to the station Monday, that the government stands "by the side of all mass media to be able to freely express opinions".

Related Topics

Attack Petrol Protest Police Democracy Threatened Visit Young Nicosia Lead Cyprus Turkish Lira Gas Sunday Media TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria, US Probe 'Havana Syndrome' Cases Among US ..

2 minutes ago

Railways police arrange security power show

2 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to Pakistan - a long unfulfill ..

2 minutes ago

Women Projected to Re-Gain 13Mln Less Jobs in 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

Modi's main rival among Indian Pegasus targets: re ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to promote tourism sector in AJK: Zartaj Gul

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.