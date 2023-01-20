UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Avalanche In Tibet Reaches 28, Rescue Operation Completed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Death Toll From Avalanche in Tibet Reaches 28, Rescue Operation Completed - Reports

The search and rescue operation following an avalanche in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has ended and finalized the death toll at 28, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday, citing local emergency services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The search and rescue operation following an avalanche in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has ended and finalized the death toll at 28, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday, citing local emergency services.

Media reported that as many as 1,300 rescuers with 236 transport and specialized vehicles were involved in the rescue operation in the district of Nyingchi.

The Public Safety Bureau of Medog county received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening. The avalanche blocked entrances to a tunnel on the highway connecting Medog and Mainling counties. People and cars were trapped inside the blocked tunnel.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Alert Nyingchi TV

Recent Stories

Austin Says No Announcement on Abrams for Kiev, No ..

Austin Says No Announcement on Abrams for Kiev, No Linkage to Leopards

2 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallo ..

Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallout

4 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Down 11th Month in Row as I ..

Existing US Home Sales Down 11th Month in Row as Inflation, Rate Hikes Bite - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP to contest bye-polls as warm-up match: Ministe ..

PPP to contest bye-polls as warm-up match: Minister of State for Poverty Allevia ..

2 minutes ago
 Gabon foreign minister dies of heart attack ahead ..

Gabon foreign minister dies of heart attack ahead of cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Focuses ICRC Chief's Attention on Torture o ..

Lavrov Focuses ICRC Chief's Attention on Torture of Captured Russians in Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.