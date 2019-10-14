Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 58, 14 Still Missing - Reports

The number of people killed by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 58 as search-and-rescue operations are underway, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of people killed by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 58 as search-and-rescue operations are underway, media reported on Monday.

The death toll topped 50 earlier in the day.

According to the NHK broadcaster, at least 58 people are now confirmed dead, with more than 210 others injured and 14 still missing.

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism has informed about more than 1,000 flights from Russia to Japan being canceled due to the typhoon and confirmed having no data on whether there were Russian nationals among the victims.

The deadly typhoon hit Japan on Saturday, with the epicenter of hit on the island of Honshu.

A heavy rainfall and strong wind made rivers go out of banks and caused massive floods across the country. At least 140 landslides have been reported by the Japanese Land Ministry in 19 prefectures.

In Tokyo, the wind speed was reaching up to 135 feet per second, which is enough to easily flip over trees and electric pylons. As the Japanese authorities work on mitigating the aftermath of the Hagibis, the railroad traffic in the Asian country is slowly being restored, while the air traffic still experiences disruptions.