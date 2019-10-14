UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Reaches 58, 14 Still Missing - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 58, 14 Still Missing - Reports

The number of people killed by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 58 as search-and-rescue operations are underway, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of people killed by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 58 as search-and-rescue operations are underway, media reported on Monday.

The death toll topped 50 earlier in the day.

According to the NHK broadcaster, at least 58 people are now confirmed dead, with more than 210 others injured and 14 still missing.

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism has informed about more than 1,000 flights from Russia to Japan being canceled due to the typhoon and confirmed having no data on whether there were Russian nationals among the victims.

The deadly typhoon hit Japan on Saturday, with the epicenter of hit on the island of Honshu.

A heavy rainfall and strong wind made rivers go out of banks and caused massive floods across the country. At least 140 landslides have been reported by the Japanese Land Ministry in 19 prefectures.

In Tokyo, the wind speed was reaching up to 135 feet per second, which is enough to easily flip over trees and electric pylons. As the Japanese authorities work on mitigating the aftermath of the Hagibis, the railroad traffic in the Asian country is slowly being restored, while the air traffic still experiences disruptions.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Russia Traffic Tokyo Japan Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says No 'Open Questions' i ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik urges global community to break silen ..

2 minutes ago

Buzdar for Advisory Committee to resolve farmers p ..

2 minutes ago

Kauda Babar chair a meeting of Maritime Affairs

26 minutes ago

Number of People Displaced by Turkish Offensive in ..

28 minutes ago

'Twin brothers' gang arrested in Rawalpindi

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.