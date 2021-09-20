The death toll from the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm climbed to eight, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The death toll from the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm climbed to eight, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.

According to previous estimates, five people were killed and six others wounded.

"Eight people were killed, several others were injured," Petrenko said.