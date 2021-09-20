Death Toll From University Shooting In Russia's Perm Reaches Eight - Investigators
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:15 PM
The death toll from the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm climbed to eight, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The death toll from the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm climbed to eight, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.
According to previous estimates, five people were killed and six others wounded.
"Eight people were killed, several others were injured," Petrenko said.