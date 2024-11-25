DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

(@Abdulla99267510)

Boeing 737, operated by DHL, burst into flames after striking building near Vilnius

VILNIUS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) A DHL cargo plane collided with a residential building near Vilnius while attempting to land in the Lithuanian capital.

The reports said that the plane had departed from Leipzig, Germany, and was bound for Vilnius Airport.

The incident took place amid freezing temperatures, which posed significant challenges during the landing attempt.

The Boeing 737, operated by DHL, burst into flames after striking the building. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire, but two individuals sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

Tragically, one succumbed to their wounds during treatment, while the other remains in critical condition.

The authorities have not yet confirmed whether the victims were part of the aircraft's crew or residents of the impacted building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though adverse weather conditions are suspected to have played a role. Aviation experts noted that the Boeing 737, a 31-year-old aircraft, is considered to have an aging airframe but is commonly used for cargo operations.