BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" continued to top China's daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her 30s who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.

The film generated a daily revenue of 431.57 million Yuan (about 60.75 million U.S. Dollars).

Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, grossing 364.72 million yuan on the day.

It was followed by the realistic drama "Article 20," which garnered 186.94 million yuan.