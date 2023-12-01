Dominica pull out of hosting T20 World Cup games

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Caribbean nation of Dominica has withdrawn from the hosting of games at next year's T20 Cricket World Cup, the country's sports ministry said on Thursday.

Dominica is one of seven Caribbean countries that were given games for the June tournament by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September.

Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas in the United States, the first time a major ICC event has been held in the country.

But Dominica's sports ministry said "in the best interest of all" that it withdraws.

"The implementation timelines submitted by the various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated timeframe before the commencement of the tournament," the ministry said in a press release.

"As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games."

Dominica's Windsor Park Sports Stadium was shortlisted for one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Johnny Grave said that he understood the decision.

"We acknowledge the dedication of the government of Dominica in preparing to host matches as a part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

While recognizing their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position," he said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the government of Dominica and the Dominica Cricket Association to host international matches in the future."

CWI said that they and the International Cricket Council (ICC) were working on changes to the plan with details expected "imminently".

"When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is inevitable that circumstances will arise which will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans," said Fawwaz Baksh, the tournament's director.

"This is something that happens in any event of this nature, and why we have contingency plans for all functional areas for the hosting of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024."

One notable absence from the list of Caribbean host nations is Jamaica, whose Sabina Park ground in the capital Kingston is one of the iconic homes of West Indies cricket.

Jamaica has the largest population of the main cricket-playing nations in the Caribbean but did not submit a bid to host games in the tournament.

West Indies hosted the tournament in 2010, three years after holding the 50 overs World Cup.

The 2024 tournament has been expanded to include 20 teams with Uganda on Thursday booking their place in the competition for the first time.