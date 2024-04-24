Doncic Shines As Mavs Sink Clippers; Timberwolves Down Suns
Published April 24, 2024
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Dallas Mavericks battled to a series-tying 96-93 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in a tense NBA Western Conference playoff duel.
Slovenian star Doncic combined with Kyrie Irving for 55 points to ensure that Dallas will head back to Texas with honors even at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Doncic and Irving formed a sublime double act in a hard-fought fourth quarter, orchestrating a crucial 14-0 run that effectively took the game away from the Clippers, who had downed Dallas in a 109-97 win in game one on Sunday.
After trailing for most of the game, the Clippers threatened to snaffle another precious home victory after opening up a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Doncic-Irving axis helped the Mavs regain control to set up a deserved win.
Doncic finished with 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds while Irving contributed 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"We had to make some noise in the second game, you know, first game wasn't our best game," Doncic said.
"So we had to come out here and prove that we can play with them," Doncic added, before saluting the contribution of Irving.
"It's amazing having him on our team," Doncic said. "It just helps me a lot. A great guy and just happy that he's here."
James Harden and Paul George led the Clippers scoring with 22 points each.
In other playoff action, Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Phoenix Suns 105-93 to take a 2-0 series lead. Indiana roared back to beat Milwaukee 125-108 and square their best-of-seven duel at 1-1.
McDaniels led a balanced Minnesota offensive effort that saw all five starters finish in double digits as the Western Conference third seeds moved to within two wins of a series victory.
But it was the Timberwolves' defense who turned the game in the home side's favor, shutting down Phoenix in the second half to frustrate Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
