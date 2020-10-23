(@FahadShabbir)

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) A dormant oil well has caught fire in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, the republic's branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday, adding that there is no risk to any settlements in the area.

"We have received information that the dormant Kapievskaya oil well, located 17 kilometers [10.

5 miles] from the settlement of Kunbatar, in Nogaysky district, has caught fire," the republic's branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Crews from the Emergencies Ministry and local paramilitaries are at the scene attempting to prevent oil spills in the area. Efforts are underway to ensure that the crews have the necessary water supply required to extinguish the blaze, the ministry added.

There are no reported casualties and there is not believed to be a threat to any surrounding settlements.