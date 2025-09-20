Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets Italian counterpart, Marina Elvira Caldero

Detailed discussions on expanding labour channels between Pakistan and Italy, recognition of pre-employment training and certificates, provision of professional training and internship opportunities in Italy

Rome, Italy (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with her Italian counterpart, Marina Elvira Caldero in Rome.



During the talks, the two countries ministers expressed satisfaction over the first meeting of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Movement of Workers and Migration signed in Islamabad on May 7, 2025, which was held in Rome on September 15.

The two ministers stressed that Pakistan and Italy will continue to cooperate on the basis of mutual benefit for human resource development.The discussions focused on expanding regular labor channels, recognition of pre-examination training and certificates, professional training and internship opportunities in Italy.They also discussed a simple and effective visa system for students.Federal Minister Salik Hussain briefed his Italian counterpart about his meeting with the Italian Interior Minister and invited Ms.

Calderon to pay an official visit to Pakistan.He also highlighted that Pakistan is a hub where trained manpower is available for specific tasks that are suitable for the Italian labor market.

The Italian Labor Minister appreciated the contribution of about 300,000 Pakistanis in Italy to the economy and development of Italy and said that the Pakistani community is a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

She happily accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan and said that she would come with representatives of government institutions and the private sector.

The meeting ended with a determination that the two countries would make the most of their traditionally excellent relations and cooperation with each other.