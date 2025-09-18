Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In Chaman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM

PM strongly condemns bomb blast in Chaman

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast in a car parking in Chaman near the Pak-Afghan border.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of six precious lives in the blast.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and patience for the families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and directed the officials to provide best medical facilities to the victims.

He ordered the officials to identify those responsible for the incident and bring them to justice.

He said the elements spreading chaos in Balochistan were the enemies of development and prosperity of the province.

"We will never allow the miscreants to succeed in their nefarious designs," he added.

Recent Stories

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

14 minutes ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

14 minutes ago
 Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

17 minutes ago
 "Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

17 minutes ago
 AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate ..

AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..

53 minutes ago
 Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collect ..

Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads

53 minutes ago
Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

1 hour ago
 18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at � ..

18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”

55 minutes ago
 Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

1 hour ago
 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in d ..

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World