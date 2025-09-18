PM Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In Chaman
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast in a car parking in Chaman near the Pak-Afghan border.
He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of six precious lives in the blast.
He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and patience for the families.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and directed the officials to provide best medical facilities to the victims.
He ordered the officials to identify those responsible for the incident and bring them to justice.
He said the elements spreading chaos in Balochistan were the enemies of development and prosperity of the province.
"We will never allow the miscreants to succeed in their nefarious designs," he added.
Recent Stories
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..
Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads
Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo
18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”
Father, son electrocuted in Karachi
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat
Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..
More Stories From World
-
PM strongly condemns bomb blast in Chaman27 seconds ago
-
Media cooperation dialogue on Belt & Road held in Kunming China55 minutes ago
-
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindustan4 hours ago
-
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang4 hours ago
-
Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact4 hours ago
-
President Zardari visits Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, appreciates services for Muslims6 hours ago
-
President Zardari visits Urban Operations and Management Centre in Urumqi8 hours ago
-
Khanaspur survey camp ends with hands-on training and community clean drive9 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly president outlines priorities for 80th session10 hours ago
-
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 5010 hours ago
-
Textile export increases 9.87% to $3.203 bln during July-August 202510 hours ago
-
Two killed in different incidents11 hours ago