President Asif Zardari Departs From Urumqi To Kashgar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday departed from Urumqi for Kashgar as part of his official visit to China.
The Vice Governor of Xinjiang province bid farewell to the president at the airport.
Senior Chinese and Pakistani officials were also present on the occasion.
