Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Should Be Awarded The Official Title Of "Guardian Of The Harmain Al-Shareefain" For His Services To Pakistan And The Islamic World; Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:31 PM

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian of the Harmain Al-Shareefain" for his services to Pakistan and the Islamic world; Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Asim Munir's strong strategy against "Fitna-tul-Hindustan and Khawarij and the protection of the Harmain Al-Shareefain the essence of Islam, those who take up arms against the state and massacre innocent people are out of Islam. Leader of the PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) In a press release, the leader of the PML-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, demanded from the President and the government of Pakistan that Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir be awarded the official title of "Guardian of the Harmain Al-Shareefain" for his unparalleled services to Pakistan and the Islamic world.

He said that a strong strategy against Fitna-tul-Hindustan and Khawarij and the protection of the Harmain Al-Shareefain is the essence of islam, those who take up arms against the state and massacre innocent people have nothing to do with Islam.He said that conspiratorial elements trying to create a rift between the Pakistani army and the people have always faced defeat, and even now, the nation stands by its forces and their chief.

