Dutch Extradite Mother Of Premature Baby Smuggled From France
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
A mother who smuggled her premature baby from a Paris hospital to the Netherlands was handed over to French authorities on Thursday, Dutch prosecutors said
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A mother who smuggled her premature baby from a Paris hospital to the Netherlands was handed over to French authorities on Thursday, Dutch prosecutors said.
Born eight weeks premature, the child and his parents were found by Amsterdam police almost two weeks ago after an international search operation.
The 25-year-old mother of the baby, identified only as Santiago, arrived at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport on a flight from Amsterdam mid-afternoon and was to appear before an investigating magistrate, a French source close to the case said.
The baby's 23-year-old father "remains in custody" in the Netherlands, Dutch public prosecutor spokesman Franklin Wattimena told AFP.
The father opted for a longer extradition procedure while the mother had accepted a fast-tracked process.
The baby had already been taken to France in an ambulance last Thursday and is in good health, the source said.
French authorities issued a kidnapping alert and European arrest warrants for the couple after they took Santiago, who needed constant medical care, from a hospital in a Paris suburb.
Belgian authorities were also involved in the search as Santiago's parents are thought to have fled from France to Belgium first before reaching the Netherlands.
They transported the baby in an incubator inserted into a shopping bag.
Police found them after four days in an Amsterdam hotel room. The baby was in good health.
A lawyer for the mother told AFP on Thursday that she had acted "out of fear" after hospital staff raised the possibility that her child could be taken away and placed with social services.
"She was in a state of post-traumatic stress" brought on by the premature birth of the child, Romuald Sayagh told AFP.
The investigating magistrate is to decide on any charges to be brought against her, and whether she should remain in custody.
burs/jh/as/js
Recent Stories
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order
11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina
More Stories From World
-
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister1 minute ago
-
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors1 minute ago
-
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win2 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound2 minutes ago
-
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France12 minutes ago
-
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official12 minutes ago
-
11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico2 minutes ago
-
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects8 minutes ago
-
CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open business environment, industry chain advantages8 minutes ago
-
President-elect Trump at 295 electoral votes, Harris at 2262 minutes ago
-
Colombia govt, ELN rebels agree to resume peace process: statement2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says 'suicidal' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine2 minutes ago