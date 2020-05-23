Egyptian security forces killed 21 militants on the Sinai peninsula, who had been plotting to carry out a terrorist attack during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Egyptian security forces killed 21 militants on the Sinai peninsula, who had been plotting to carry out a terrorist attack during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

This year, Egyptians celebrate Eid al-Fitr from May 24-29, as the holiday was extended from three to six days under the coronavirus measures.

"National security forces received the information that a group of terrorists began using one of the farms in the north of the Sinai Peninsula for training and planning hostile actions. They intended to carry out attacks during Eid al-Fitr," the ministry said as quote by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

According to the ministry, during the operation to neutralize the terrorists, an armed clash occurred and 14 people were killed at the farm, while seven more were killed in a house nearby. Thirteen machine guns, three explosive devices, a suicide belt and portable ratio sets were found at the farm.

Two security officers were injured during the operation.

The north of the Sinai Peninsula has long been Egypt's most tense region due to the presence of violent extremists there. Militants frequently conduct attacks against police and army on the peninsula.