EMA Advises Listing Blood Clots As 'Very Rare' Side Effect Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recommended listing blood clot events as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recommended listing blood clot events as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

"EMA's safety committee (PRAC) has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)," the statement read.

The agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) was tasked with conducting a safety assessment of the vaccine following reports that individuals who received shots, especially women under the age of 60, developed blood clots.

Despite the findings, the EMA still insists that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks posed.

"COVID-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," the statement read.

