Equatorial Guinea Abolishes Death Penalty

Equatorial Guinea has abolished death penalty, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Equatorial Guinea has abolished death penalty, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said.

"The death penalty is completely abolished in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea," the president's statement posted on Twitter by Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the country's vice president and son of the president, read.

The measure will go into effect in 90 days after its official publication.