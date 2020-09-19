Erdogan Calls for New Restrictive Measure Over Spike in New COVID-19 Cases

The Turkish government should take new restrictive measures as the country is seeing soaring cases of COVID-19, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

In early September, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country had reached its second peak.

Over the past several weeks, Turkey registered record high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases and fatalities.

"The government needs to strengthen its countermeasures to contain the spike in coronavirus cases. We must do this not at our whim, but to protect people," Erdogan told reporters.

He added that in some regions of the country the situation has stabilized and expressed hope that vaccination would have a positive effect after the New Year.

The cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at nearly 300,000 cases, 7,315 of which were fatal.