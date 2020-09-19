UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Calls For New Restrictive Measure Over Spike In New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:46 AM

Erdogan Calls for New Restrictive Measure Over Spike in New COVID-19 Cases

The Turkish government should take new restrictive measures as the country is seeing soaring cases of COVID-19, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Turkish government should take new restrictive measures as the country is seeing soaring cases of COVID-19, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

In early September, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country had reached its second peak.

Over the past several weeks, Turkey registered record high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases and fatalities.

"The government needs to strengthen its countermeasures to contain the spike in coronavirus cases. We must do this not at our whim, but to protect people," Erdogan told reporters.

He added that in some regions of the country the situation has stabilized and expressed hope that vaccination would have a positive effect after the New Year.

The cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at nearly 300,000 cases, 7,315 of which were fatal.

Related Topics

Turkey Tayyip Erdogan September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

18 minutes ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

55 minutes ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

1 minute ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

1 minute ago

North Macedonia's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence o ..

1 minute ago

Russia's GDP Down 3.6% Year-on-Year in January-Aug ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.