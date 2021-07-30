UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

Erdogan Warns of New Restrictions After Eid al-Adha Celebrations Caused COVID-19 Spike

Eid al-Adha celebrations in Turkey account for a surge in COVID-19 cases which may force the government to introduce new restrictions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

According to Turkish health authorities, 22,161 new cases were reported on Thursday, which is about four times higher than daily figures seen in early July.

According to Turkish health authorities, 22,161 new cases were reported on Thursday, which is about four times higher than daily figures seen in early July.

"Eid al-Adha celebrations had a negative impact on COVID-19 statistics. We should now reverse the trend. At an upcoming government's meeting we will again discuss restrictions," Erdogan stated.

The government's aim is to return the country back to normal life as soon as possible rather than create problems for citizens, the president added.

On April 29, several days after the country hit a record high of 63,082 new cases, Turkey entered its longest lockdown, which lasted until May 17 and included a curfew and only take-out and delivery operations for restaurants.

Eid al-Adha is an Islamic festival which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It was celebrated in Turkey from July 19 to July 23.

