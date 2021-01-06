Estonian Prime Minister Wishes Orthodox Believers Merry Christmas in Russian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas has wished Orthodox believers a merry Christmas in Russian.

The video message was published on the cabinet's website on Wednesday, when Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve.

"Dear friends.

May your hearts and homes be filled with peace, kindness, joy, hope and warmth on Christmas Day, along with good health! Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!" Ratas said.

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate consists of two eparchies in Tallinn and Narva. Some 170,000 believers consider themselves parishioners of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.