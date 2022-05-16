UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Sanctions Against Russia In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 04:30 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Sanctions Against Russia in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) European Union foreign ministers will gather on Monday for a regular foreign affairs council in Brussels, the main topics of which will be support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, as well as relations with the countries of the Western Balkans.

On May 8, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that EU representatives failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions due to objections from Hungary and Slovakia over the ban on Russian oil. On Thursday, the Politico reported that the EU was considering the option to postpone the proposed ban on Russian oil in order to speed up the adoption of the sixth package of sanctions, essentially splitting it in two to appease Hungary.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also expected to address the EU foreign ministers.

Finland and Sweden are scheduled to brief EU foreign ministers on their plans to join NATO.

On May 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and the EU have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and have rolled out a number of sanctions packages, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

