Europe Not 'Safe Haven for Media Freedom' - PACE General Rapporteur

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Europe does not guarantee the freedom of media, so the member states of the Council of Europe should assume more international responsibilities in order to ensure this freedom, General Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on media freedom and the protection of journalists Mogens Jensen said on Wednesday.

"Europe is unfortunately not a safe haven for media freedom, and this needs to change. Council of Europe member States should enforce the standards that they have endorsed and commit themselves more at international level to uphold media freedom; it is time to act!" Jensen said in a statement, adding that "journalists and a free media play a key role in keeping citizens informed, raising awareness and encouraging critical thinking on major societal issues and questions of public interest.

"

In 2022, the Council of Europe's Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists reported 289 cases of media freedom violations in 37 member states of the Council of Europe. The list of breaches includes criminal acts against journalists, threats to women journalists, online harassment as well as the criminalization of journalism.

The statement of the PACE general rapporteur was issued on World Press Freedom Day celebrated every May 3, ever since the UN General Assembly proclaimed the day as the media freedom annual celebration 30 years ago, in 1993.