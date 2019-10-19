UrduPoint.com
European Commission Asks UK Government To Clarify Further Brexit Steps After Commons Vote

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

The European Commission asked the UK government to clarify its further moves on Brexit following the UK parliament's decision to seek a further delay in the withdrawal process, commission's spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The European Commission asked the UK government to clarify its further moves on Brexit following the UK parliament's decision to seek a further delay in the withdrawal process, commission's spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Saturday.

In a crucial Saturday vote, the UK House of Commons passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which stipulates that the approval for the Brexit deal be withheld until the legislation to enact it is ratified. The vote results automatically trigger the Benn Act, passed by the parliament last month, which requires the government to request a delay to Brexit if the lawmakers do not approve the plan by October 19.

"@EU_Commission takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called #Letwin Amendment meaning that the #WithdrawalAgreement itself was not put to vote today. It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible," Andreeva wrote on her Twitter page.

Johnson responded to the Saturday's voting by saying that he would not request for the Brexit delay and reaffirmed commitment to get Brexit done on October 31, as scheduled.

