European Commission Confirms Serbian, Kosovar Negotiators To Meet In Brussels On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Representatives of Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will arrive in Brussels on Wednesday to resume dialogue amid escalated tensions, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, said.
"The negotiators from Serbia and Kosovo will be present in Brussels tomorrow to continue negotiations," Spinant said at a briefing on Tuesday.