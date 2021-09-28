UrduPoint.com

European Commission Confirms Serbian, Kosovar Negotiators To Meet In Brussels On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

European Commission Confirms Serbian, Kosovar Negotiators to Meet in Brussels on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Representatives of Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will arrive in Brussels on Wednesday to resume dialogue amid escalated tensions, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, said.

"The negotiators from Serbia and Kosovo will be present in Brussels tomorrow to continue negotiations," Spinant said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Brussels Serbia From

Recent Stories

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

11 minutes ago
 Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

23 minutes ago
 Mongolia's health sector in difficult situation du ..

Mongolia's health sector in difficult situation due to pandemic: health minister ..

19 minutes ago
 Nigerian minister lauds women's basketball team fo ..

Nigerian minister lauds women's basketball team for FIBA AfroBasket gold

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.