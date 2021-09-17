The German regulator will have to submit its draft decision on Nord Stream 2 AG certification as an independent operator to the European Commission, which will have two months to react, commission spokeswoman Vivian Loonela said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The German regulator will have to submit its draft decision on Nord Stream 2 AG certification as an independent operator to the European Commission, which will have two months to react, commission spokeswoman Vivian Loonela said on Friday.

"Nord Stream 2 now needs to submit the request for certification with the German regulator. The German regulator would need to submit to the commission its draft certification decision requesting the commission's opinion as described in our amendments to the gas directive. When the commission receives this submission we will have two months to react," Loonela said at a briefing.