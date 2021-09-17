UrduPoint.com

European Commission Has 2 Months To React To Berlin's Decision On Nord Stream 2 AG

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:55 PM

European Commission Has 2 Months to React to Berlin's Decision on Nord Stream 2 AG

The German regulator will have to submit its draft decision on Nord Stream 2 AG certification as an independent operator to the European Commission, which will have two months to react, commission spokeswoman Vivian Loonela said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The German regulator will have to submit its draft decision on Nord Stream 2 AG certification as an independent operator to the European Commission, which will have two months to react, commission spokeswoman Vivian Loonela said on Friday.

"Nord Stream 2 now needs to submit the request for certification with the German regulator. The German regulator would need to submit to the commission its draft certification decision requesting the commission's opinion as described in our amendments to the gas directive. When the commission receives this submission we will have two months to react," Loonela said at a briefing.

Related Topics

German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: ..

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: UN

56 seconds ago
 Robbers in police uniform loot house

Robbers in police uniform loot house

57 seconds ago
 Important decision to launch corona vaccination c ..

Important decision to launch corona vaccination campaign in schools and college ..

59 seconds ago
 Gazprom Head Says Overall Gas Exports to China Via ..

Gazprom Head Says Overall Gas Exports to China Via Power of Siberia Top 10Bln Cu ..

1 minute ago
 Five illegal housing colonies sealed

Five illegal housing colonies sealed

4 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 tally rises to 102,136 with 69 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 tally rises to 102,136 with 693 new cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.