Ex-President of Ukraine Poroshenko Summoned for Questioning on December 23 - Lawyer

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been summoned for questioning on December 23 in the case of smuggling of coal from Donbas, his lawyer Ilya Novikov said on Monday.

"Two hours ago, a delegation from the prosecutor's office came to Petro Poroshenko's house, asked the security guard if the fifth president was at home (he's at a conference in Warsaw, but they probably didn't know it themselves) and left the text of the signed suspicion in the case of supplies coal from the DPR "and a summons for interrogation on December 23," Novikov wrote on his Facebook page.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers suspect Poroshenko of high treason in the case of coal supplies from Donbas. His party representatives say the former president will return to Ukraine.