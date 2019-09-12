Explosion at Rails Tracks Prevented in Eastern Ukraine - Local Security Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) An improvised explosive device was found and neutralized under the rail tracks in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, the local State Security Ministry said Thursday.

"During operations aimed at finding and preventing diversions by the Ukrainian special services, the State Security Ministry of the DPR found an improvised explosive device set under the rail tracks at Mushketovo stretch," the press service of the ministry said.