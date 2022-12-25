FARC Rebels Follow ELN in Declaring Christmas Ceasefire in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group has unilaterally declared a ceasefire during the Christmas holidays.

"We want to inform the population of Norte Santander, Sur de Bolivar, Northeastern Antioquia and Magdalena Medio, our unilateral will to decree a ceasefire against the military and police forces in our areas of operation starting at 6:00 a.m. (11:00 GMT) December 24 of this year," one of the FARC rebels said in a video shared on Colombian social media on Saturday.

The ceasefire will last until January 2, 2023, according to FARC.

Last week, the radical left-wing group National Liberation Army (ELN), which is Colombia's second-largest rebel group after FARC, announced a ceasefire between Saturday, December 24, and January 2, as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which seeks to achieve peace with the ELN guerrillas and other armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.