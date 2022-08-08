FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, including 2 Pakistanis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :US Authorities were searching for clues Monday into a possible link between the ambush-style killings of four Muslims men, including two Pakistanis, in the southern state of New Mexico, that drew strong condemnation from President Joe Biden.

Homicide detectives in Albuquerque, the city where the killings took place, believe there could be a connection between the shooting of a man Friday night and two other men killed over the past week in separate incidents, according to media reports.

Investigators think the same person may have committed the crimes, according to Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of Albuquerque Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. "While we won't go into why we think that, there's one strong commonality in all of our victims: their race and religion," Hartsock said in a statement.

The slayings have left many on edge. "This has just rocked our community," Mariam Alabdali, a representative from the Lighthouse of New Mexico Muslim Community Center in Albuquerque, was quoted as saying in USA TODAY.

The FBI has joined the investigation into how the four recent killings could be tied to the November 2021 slaying of another Muslim man. Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan, was killed on November 7, 2021, outside of the Albuquerque business he and his brother ran, authorities said. Police found Ahmadi, 62, shot to death in the building's rear parking lot.

The four murdered last week, are: Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain from Pakistan, while Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi were Afghans.

A Volkswagen Jetta could be the key clue investigators need to link the murders, according to the newspaper. They're seeking the public's help in tracking it down.

"We have a very, very strong lead. We have a vehicle of interest ... we have got to find this vehicle," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "We don't know at this point what it is associated with, or who owns it." The city is now increasing police presence at mosques, Muslim-affiliated schools and the University of New Mexico, according to reports.

"Albuquerque is on edge right now, and I want to be clear that we, and our partners across law enforcement, are directing every possible resource to these cases. We will protect our community and bring the perpetrator of these crimes to justice.

We unequivocally denounce these senseless killings and stand with our Muslim community against intolerance and violence in every form," said Mayor Keller.

"We have heard from the community that the fear is so strong, there is a concern about even things like groceries and getting meals for certain folks in certain areas of town," Keller said in a weekend briefing. "Our senior affairs department and our community safety department is going to be providing meals as long as we need, to anyone who needs a meal who is affected by this tragedy." Meanwhile, local and national Muslim groups have been warning residents to be cautious.

"We urge everyone to take precautions and be aware of your surroundings including making sure that you are not being followed home and avoid walking alone at night," Islamic Center of New Mexico posted on Facebook. "This is especially true for our members living in the southeast part of the city where these killings have taken place." The center said while there is no evidence its mosque is being targeted, it is still taking steps to provide additional security measures.

"The lives of Albuquerque Muslims are in danger. Whoever is responsible for this horrific, hateful shooting spree must be identified and stopped -- now," stressed Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

The Council is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible, the organization announced, calling the series of killings a "horrific, hateful shooting spree." On its part, the Albuquerque Police Department has launched an online portal for members of the public to submit any photos or videos that could help detectives investigate the four Muslim killings.

Authorities are also seeking the public's help locating a vehicle that they believe could be connected to the murders.

An "angered" and "saddened" President Joe Biden said his prayers are with the victims' families. "My administration stands strongly with the Muslim community," Biden tweeted Sunday. "These hateful attacks have no place in America." Governor Lujan Grisham called the targeted killings "deeply angering and wholly intolerable."Meanwhile, Muslims living in a community they'd once known as a safe space are now questioning why these killings are happening.