Feature: Spring Festival Travel Rush Guidance With Warmth, Skill

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Tao Zhiting, 33, who is wheeling an elderly person and shouldering luggage, is not just another traveler amid the Spring Festival travel rush at Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station -- she is a heartwarming and skilled rail ambassador.

With the Chinese Lunar New Year approaching, the flow of passengers is soaring. Tao, who works tirelessly to escort over 20 travelers daily, knows well that the busiest time of the year has arrived.

"There's a speed bump ahead and it might be a bit bumpy," said Tao to an elderly passenger.

"Hold onto the handrails and stay safe on the road, and feel free to reach out if you need anything," she added. As the elderly person boarded the train, there was a wave goodbye and an expression of gratitude.

Having to take nearly 30,000 steps each day, Tao is so busy that even a sip of water is a luxury. It is estimated that during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that kicked off on Jan. 26, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. where Tao works is expected to handle 39.13 million passenger trips, an increase of 14.1 percent compared to 2019.

