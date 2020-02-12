UrduPoint.com
Finnish, Latvian Prime Ministers To Discuss Energy Cooperation In Helsinki - Cabinet

Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:20 AM

Finnish, Latvian Prime Ministers to Discuss Energy Cooperation in Helsinki - Cabinet

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will discuss with her Latvian counterpart Arturs Krisjanis Karins in Helsinki bilateral energy and infrastructure cooperation, the Finnish government said in a statement.

"The prime ministers will discuss cooperation between Finland and Latvia in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as environmental cooperation between the Baltic Sea countries," it said.

"Urgent EU issues, such as the European Green Deal, climate policy and... the long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, which should be agreed by the EU heads of state or government at a special meeting of the European Council on February 20," the statement said.

During the visit to Finland, Prime Minister Karins will also meet with President Sauli Niinisto.

Your Thoughts and Comments

