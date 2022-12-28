First South Korean Lunar Orbiter Successfully Enters Moon Orbit - Science Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri has successfully entered the orbit of the moon, South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT said on Wednesday.

Danuri ("Enjoy the Moon") was launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 5 and has been flying along its intended trajectory toward the moon since then.

"After leaving Earth on August 5, Danuri has successfully come to the moon following its 145-day trip ... I declare the entrance of the first South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri to the moon orbit successful," Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seog told a briefing.

The official stated that the orbiter is now orbiting the moon at a speed of 1.62 kilometers per second (1 mile per second) and flying around it in a regular two hour cycle, according to the ministry.

In January, Danuri will begin its year-long mission studying the lunar environment, terrain and possible landing sites for future missions.

This is South Korea's first space mission outside of Earth's orbit.