Football: CAF Champions League Tables

Published February 24, 2024

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Mazembe 4 2 1 1 3 1 7

Sundowns 4 2 1 1 4 1 7

Nouadhibou 4 1 1 2 2 5 4

Pyramids 4 1 1 2 1 3 4

Group B

ASEC 5 3 2 0 7 1 11 - qualified

Simba 5 1 3 1 3 2 6

Jwaneng 4 1 1 2 1 5 4

Wydad 4 1 0 3 1 4 3

Group C

Petro 5 2 3 0 3 0 9 - qualified

Hilal 5 1 2 2 4 4 5

Esperance 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

Etoile 4 1 1 2 2 5 4

Group D

Ahly 5 2 3 0 5 1 9

Belouizdad 4 1 2 1 4 2 5

Y.

Africans 4 1 2 1 5 5 5

Medeama 5 1 1 3 3 9 4

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

