Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Getafe 1 (Latasa 29) Real Sociedad 1 (Barrenetxea 13)
Almeria 1 (Lozano 30) Villarreal 2 (Akhomach 25, Sorloth 90+2)
Playing later (times GMT)
Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)
Monday
Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1900)
Played Saturday
Celta Vigo 4 (Aspas 37, 76, Swedberg 39, Douvikas 71) Las Palmas 1 (Herzog 11)
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Chavarria 80, Palazon 84) Osasuna 1 (Gomez 29)
Valencia 1 (Pepelu 66-pen) Real Betis 2 (Perez 19, 77)
Girona 4 (Garcia 9, Martin 22, Dovbyk 71, Portu 82) Cadiz 1 (Escalante 81)
Friday
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Guruzeta 24) Granada 1 (I. Williams 6-og)
