Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 1 (Latasa 29) Real Sociedad 1 (Barrenetxea 13)

Almeria 1 (Lozano 30) Villarreal 2 (Akhomach 25, Sorloth 90+2)

Playing later (times GMT)

Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)

Monday

Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1900)

Played Saturday

Celta Vigo 4 (Aspas 37, 76, Swedberg 39, Douvikas 71) Las Palmas 1 (Herzog 11)

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Chavarria 80, Palazon 84) Osasuna 1 (Gomez 29)

Valencia 1 (Pepelu 66-pen) Real Betis 2 (Perez 19, 77)

Girona 4 (Garcia 9, Martin 22, Dovbyk 71, Portu 82) Cadiz 1 (Escalante 81)

Friday

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Guruzeta 24) Granada 1 (I. Williams 6-og)

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

3 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

3 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

5 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

5 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

1 day ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 day ago

More Stories From World