Open Menu

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Resigns From Parliament

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

Israeli PM Netanyahu earlier had said there was trust between them in early days of war but that trust has been lost for past few months

TEL AVIV: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), the international media reported on Thursday.

Yoav Gallant, the former Defense Minister of Israel and a close ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the past, resigned from his membership in the Israeli Knesset.

Last year, as Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant approved the recruitment of 7,000 conservative Jews into the Israeli military following a decision by the Israeli Supreme Court, which sparked a reaction in Israel.

In addition, he had disagreements with Netanyahu over matters related to a ceasefire in Gaza, which led to his dismissal.

After firing his Defense Minister, Netanyahu issued a video statement saying, “In the early days of the war, there was trust between us but in the past few months, that trust has been lost,”.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Parliament Gaza Jew Media From

Recent Stories

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

2 minutes ago
 SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

20 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

41 minutes ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Heal ..

Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group

1 hour ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

1 hour ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

1 hour ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

2 hours ago

More Stories From World