Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

Israeli PM Netanyahu earlier had said there was trust between them in early days of war but that trust has been lost for past few months

TEL AVIV: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), the international media reported on Thursday.

Yoav Gallant, the former Defense Minister of Israel and a close ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the past, resigned from his membership in the Israeli Knesset.

Last year, as Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant approved the recruitment of 7,000 conservative Jews into the Israeli military following a decision by the Israeli Supreme Court, which sparked a reaction in Israel.

In addition, he had disagreements with Netanyahu over matters related to a ceasefire in Gaza, which led to his dismissal.

After firing his Defense Minister, Netanyahu issued a video statement saying, “In the early days of the war, there was trust between us but in the past few months, that trust has been lost,”.