France, Italy Agree to Produce Extra 700 Aster Anti-Aircraft Missiles - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) France and Italy signed a contract for the production of an additional 700 Aster medium-range anti-aircraft missiles, which became one of the largest orders for this ammunition, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Monday, citing the French Defense Ministry.

The European manufacturer of these missiles, Eurosam, was notified at the end of December of a contract for the production of about 700 Aster anti-aircraft missiles three days after the meeting of French and Italian defense ministers, the report added.

The contract will affect several Aster modifications, in particular, Aster-15, Aster-30 B1, and new modification Aster-30 B1NT, the report said.

On Saturday, Italian media reported that Rome and Paris agreed to jointly provide advanced Samp/T air defense systems with Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine at a total cost of 800 million Euros ($867.8 million).