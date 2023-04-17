UrduPoint.com

French Court Acquits Air France, Airbus Over 2009 Rio-Paris Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 10:34 PM

French court acquits Air France, Airbus over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were acquitted Monday over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight after a French court ruled their errors could not be proven as the disaster's cause

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were acquitted Monday over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight after a French court ruled their errors could not be proven as the disaster's cause.

While the ruling was expected after prosecutors recommended to the Paris court not to seek a conviction, it is still a huge blow for families of victims who have waged a 14-year campaign for justice.

The two France-based companies went on trial in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France's history, which left all 228 people on board flight AF447 dead.

Prosecutors said as hearings in the eight-week trial wound up in December it was "impossible" to convict the two aviation giants, which were charged with involuntary manslaughter but deny the charges.

If convicted, the two companies would have risked a fine of 225,000 Euros ($250,000) as well as significant reputational damage.

As the verdict was read out, relatives of the victims present in court stood up, appearing stunned, then sat down again.

"We expected an impartial judgement, this was not the case. We are disgusted," said Daniele Lamy, president of the association which represents the victims.

"All that remains of these 14 years of waiting is despair, dismay and anger," she added.

Alain Jakubowicz, one of their lawyers, added: "We are told: 'responsible but not guilty'. And it is true that we were waiting for the word 'guilty'." - 'Imprudence' - The hearings in Paris centred on the role of defective so-called Pitot tubes, which are used to measure the flight speed of aircraft.

The court heard how a malfunction with the tubes, which became blocked with ice crystals during a mid-Atlantic storm, caused alarms to sound in the cockpit of the Airbus A330 and the autopilot system to switch off.

Technical experts highlighted how, after the instrument failure, the pilots put the plane into a climb that caused the aircraft to lose upward lift from the air moving under its wings, thus losing altitude.

Air France and Airbus have blamed pilot error as the main cause for the crash.

But lawyers for the families have argued that both companies were aware of the Pitot tube problem before the crash, and that the pilots were not trained to deal with such a high-altitude emergency.

The court said Airbus committed "four acts of imprudence or negligence", including not replacing certain models of the Pitot tubes that seemed to freeze more often on its A330-A340 fleet, and "withholding information" from flight operators.

It said Air France had committed two "acts of imprudence" in the way it disseminated an information note on the faulty tubes to its pilots.

But there was not a strong enough causal link between these failings and the accident to show an offence had been committed.

- 'Legally justified' - Prosecutors initially dropped charges against the companies in 2019 in a decision that also infuriated victims' families.

A Paris appeals court overturned this decision in 2021 and ordered the trial to go ahead.

Throughout the trial, representatives of Airbus and Air France maintained the companies were not guilty of criminal wrongdoing.

Their lawyers demanded acquittal, describing this as a "difficult decision from a human point of view, but technically and legally justified".

Air France "takes note of the judgement", the company said in a statement after the verdict.

"The company will always remember the memory of the victims of this terrible accident and expresses its deepest sympathy to all of their loved ones."Airbus said that this decision was "consistent" with the dismissal pronounced at the end of the investigation in 2019. The group also expressed its "compassion" to the relatives of the victims, and "reaffirms (its) total commitment... in terms of aviation safety".

Related Topics

Accident Dead Storm Lawyers France Company Fine Paris October December Criminals 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

US Glad to Meet Reporter Detained in Russia, But D ..

US Glad to Meet Reporter Detained in Russia, But Demands Unconditional Release - ..

5 minutes ago
 Four killed, eleven injured in different incidents ..

Four killed, eleven injured in different incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Replacement Sold to Europe to Lower CO ..

Russian Gas Replacement Sold to Europe to Lower CO2 Emissions by 218Mln Tones - ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality distribute 1,000 ..

UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality distribute 1,000 Iftar meals as part of &#039; ..

9 minutes ago
 Chinese Military Successfully Tests AI-Powered Lon ..

Chinese Military Successfully Tests AI-Powered Long-Range Artillery - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Gwadar Free Zones to become Export Industrial Park ..

Gwadar Free Zones to become Export Industrial Parks soon: Chairman COPHC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.