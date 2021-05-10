UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Minister Confirms Reopening Terraces Of Cafes, Restaurants On May 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

French Health Minister Confirms Reopening Terraces of Cafes, Restaurants on May 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) French Health Minister Olivier Veran confirmed on Monday that cafes and restaurants would resume outdoors services on May 19, which is the second stage of the national lockdown exit plan.

"Yes, I confirm that the conditions allow us to do this," Veran told French broadcaster LCI, when asked if cafe terraces will reopen as scheduled.

The minister pointed to a decline in French epidemic, but stressed that the virus circulation still remains "high." While the daily average of patients in intensive care services fell below 5,000, the daily increase in new cases keeps near 18,000, comparing to 40,000 a month and a half ago, according to the minister.

In late April, President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the four-phase strategy of gradual suspension of restrictive measures to curb the pandemic.

On May 3, France embarked on the the first phase, resuming domestic travel and reopening schools.

The second phase will begin on May 19 and move the nightly curfew from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. All non-essential stores will reopen, along with public venues and sporting shows, with an 800-person capacity limit indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

On June 9, the curfew will be further moved to 11 p.m. and the country will reopen to foreign arrivals with special health certificates. The lockdown will be completely over on June 30, according to the plan.

Related Topics

France April May June All From P

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.