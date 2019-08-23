French President Urges Discussion of Wildfires in Amazon Rainforest at G7 Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron urged on Thursday the discussion of the record wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest at the upcoming G7 summit.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet's oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis.

Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days!," Macron said on Twitter.

Serious wildfires in the Amazon rainforest are ongoing for three weeks. According to the satellite data provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the number of wildfires increased by 82 percent compared to the previous year.

The G7 annual summit will be held in the French resort city of Biarritz on August 24-26.