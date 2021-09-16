German Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a working dinner in Paris on Thursday.

The German cabinet announced the upcoming visit on September 10. The talks are supposed to focus on "urgent international issues, primarily Afghanistan, as well as European politics."

Before the meeting, Merkel and Macron are expected to make statements for the press.