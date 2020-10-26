German Fighter Jets to Patrol Estonian Airspace at Night This Week - Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Eurofighter Typhoon jets belonging to the German Air Force will fly this week in the skies over Estonia under the cover of darkness, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday.

"Flight operations in Estonian airspace will last from Monday to Friday [in the dark] until 21:00 [19:00 GMT]," the press office for the defense forces said in a statement.

Flights are carried out on the basis of agreements between NATO countries in specially designated areas.

The Baltic countries do not have aircraft suitable for air patrolling, therefore, since the country's 2004 ascension into NATO, aircraft of the Alliance countries have been rotating airspace protection at the Amari airbase. At the 2012 NATO summit in Chicago, the mission was extended indefinitely.