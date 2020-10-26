UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Fighter Jets To Patrol Estonian Airspace At Night This Week - Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

German Fighter Jets to Patrol Estonian Airspace at Night This Week - Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Eurofighter Typhoon jets belonging to the German Air Force will fly this week in the skies over Estonia under the cover of darkness, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday.

"Flight operations in Estonian airspace will last from Monday to Friday [in the dark] until 21:00 [19:00 GMT]," the press office for the defense forces said in a statement.

Flights are carried out on the basis of agreements between NATO countries in specially designated areas.

The Baltic countries do not have aircraft suitable for air patrolling, therefore, since the country's 2004 ascension into NATO, aircraft of the Alliance countries have been rotating airspace protection at the Amari airbase. At the 2012 NATO summit in Chicago, the mission was extended indefinitely.

Related Topics

NATO German Ascension Alliance Chicago Estonia From

Recent Stories

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

26 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

33 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.