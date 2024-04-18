Open Menu

Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot For Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

Investigators have arrested two German-Russian men on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Investigators have arrested two German-Russian men on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.

The pair, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J.

, were arrested in Bayreuth in the southeastern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.

Police have searched both men's homes and places of work.

Related Topics

Army Police Ukraine Russia Germany

Recent Stories

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

8 minutes ago
 Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RF ..

Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anw ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..

8 minutes ago
 Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian ..

Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud

8 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cas ..

Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases

15 minutes ago
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette ta ..

Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations

35 minutes ago
 Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and re ..

Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

15 minutes ago
 Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with I ..

Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor

Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor

10 minutes ago
 High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impac ..

High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World