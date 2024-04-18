Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot For Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Investigators have arrested two German-Russian men on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.
The pair, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J.
, were arrested in Bayreuth in the southeastern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.
Police have searched both men's homes and places of work.
