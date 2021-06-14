Germany Backs Calls for New Study Into COVID-19 Origins

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The German cabinet supports a call by G7 leaders for a new inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, deputy government spokesperson Martina Fietz said on Monday.

"The Group of 7 spoke about the need to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

It is in the interest of the global community because any future pandemics must be avoided. In this regard, it is an issue that the Federal government wholeheartedly supports," she told reporters.

This is despite the World Health Organization presenting a report in spring following a trip to Wuhan by a team of international experts, who concluded that the virus did not leak out of a lab.