Germany Preparing Agreement for Long-Term Supply of Ammunition to Kiev - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Germany is preparing a deal for a long-term supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, as well as replenishment of its own stocks, Der Spiegel magazine, citing confidential documents, reported on Monday.

At the end of last week, the German Ministry of Defense submitted for approval to the budget committee of the parliament a framework agreement with Germany-based arms manufacturer Rheinmetall on the supply of ammunition, the report said.

The agreement provides for the supply of up to 333,000 155-mm artillery rounds by 2029 to replenish German stocks, as well as the long-term supply of the Ukrainian armed forces with ammunition for howitzers, supplied by Western countries, the report stated.

Ukraine has already agreed on the first batch of 20,000 artillery shells worth almost 60 million Euros ($65.

4 million), which will be delivered over the next two years, the report read, adding that the German armed forces will receive 20,000 shells this year.

At the same time, the magazine noted that Ukraine would be able to order additional ammunition packages in coordination with the German government.

In May, the head of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that his company expected to reach agreements with Ukrainian companies on the joint production of ammunition, tanks and air defense systems in Ukraine in the near future. In March, Papperger said that he had discussed with Kiev the construction of a tank production plant in Ukraine worth about 200 million euros.