BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The creation of a collective security system in Europe with the participation of Russia is the strategic goal of Germany's Left party, Dietmar Bartsch, one of the party's top candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, said on Monday.

"We advocate for reducing arms spending and creating a collective security system with the participation of Russia. This is our strategic goal," Bartsch said on the air of the N24 tv channel.

The politician added that his party was "seeking changes, not arms exports," denouncing the US' call on NATO allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense.

At the same time, Bartsch noted that the Left would not advocate for Germany to leave NATO, calling the idea "absurd."