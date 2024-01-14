Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open Scores
Published January 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-70):
196 - Keegan Bradley 67-66-63, Grayson Murray 69-63-64
197 - Sam Stevens 67-67-63
199 - Ben Silverman (CAN) 67-68-64, Taiga Semikawa (JPN) 68-65-66, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 66-66-67, Chris Kirk 66-66-67, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 67-64-68
200 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 71-66-63, Troy Merritt 68-66-66, Kurt Kitayama 70-62-68, Austin Eckroat 65-66-69
201 - Russell Henley 69-66-66, Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-67-65, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 71-64-66, Akshay Bhatia 69-64-68, Patton Kizzire 68-65-68, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 65-67-69, Taylor Montgomery 64-68-69, Stewart Cink 67-65-69, Carl Yuan (CHN) 66-65-70
