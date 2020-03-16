UrduPoint.com
Greek Supermarkets To Restrict Number Of Customers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Greek Supermarkets to Restrict Number of Customers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Greek supermarkets will begin limiting the number of customers starting Monday, per the government's regulations, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Greek supermarkets will begin limiting the number of customers starting Monday, per the government's regulations, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the country's supermarkets will only allow one person per ten square meters (107.6 square feet), ensuring a two-meter distance between all customers at a given moment.

The supermarkets have also been allowed to operate on Sundays for online deliveries.

Greece currently has 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, per Johns Hopkins University's database.�

