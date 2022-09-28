UrduPoint.com

Guterres Condemns Attack On Commercial Convoy In Burkina Faso - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 10:37 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns a deadly attack on a commercial convoy in Burkina Faso, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the United Nations reported that the September 26 attack injured tens of civilians and killed at least 10 soldiers from the armed escort.

"The Secretary-General deplores the attack on a commercial convoy, escorted by the national armed forces and transporting essential commodities, to the town of Djibo, in Burkina Faso. The attack took place on 26 September near Gaskindé, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso," Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres expresses condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General calls on the Burkinabè authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice and calls on all parties to ensure that civilians are spared from the consequences of the conflict," he added.

Guterres also reiterated the UN commitment to continue to work with Burkina Faso and international partners to enhance the protection of civilians.

