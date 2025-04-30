Haliburton Seals Comeback Thriller As Pacers Down Bucks To Advance
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Indiana Pacers fought back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-118 in overtime and complete a 4-1 victory in their NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday.
An extraordinary finish saw Indiana battle back from 118-111 down with 40 seconds of overtime remaining to launch an 8-0 run that culminated with Tyrese Haliburton's driving layup to clinch victory with 1.3 seconds left on the clock.
"Both teams literally left every single ounce of everything they had out there, including time outs -- nobody had anything left," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said afterwards.
"But you know, fortune favors the bold -- and our guys were bold in the last three quarters and we're very grateful and thankful to be moving on."
The Bucks, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, looked poised to force a game six after racing into a hefty 33-13 lead early in the second quarter at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
But the Pacers rallied superbly to drag themselves back into the contest, outscoring Milwaukee 28-17 in the second quarter to trim the Bucks' lead to just six points at half-time.
A game which saw the lead change hands 13 times ended up going to overtime when Haliburton tied the score at 103-103 at the end of the fourth quarter.
"From our perspective, nothing but respect for the Bucks," Carlisle said. "What they threw at us was the thing champions do. We didn't respond well early on. But we showed the kind of resilience we have all year."
Asked what his message to his players had been after they had fallen 20 points behind early on, Carlisle replied: "Hit somebody."
Haliburton led Indiana's scoring with 26 points, five rebounds and nine assists while Myles Turner added 21 points. Aaron Nesmith finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Gary Trent Jr. led the scorers for Milwaukee with 33 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 in the absence of the injured Damian Lillard, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's game four loss.
The Pacers will now face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
rcw/wd
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
Haliburton seals comeback thriller as Pacers down Bucks to advance1 minute ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- 2nd update6 hours ago
-
Zverev crashes as Swiatek scrapes into Madrid Open quarter-finals6 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's Rudiger, Mendy and Alaba out injured until end of season6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League result6 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's Rudiger banned for six matches after Copa final red6 hours ago
-
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans being sent back into danger, says UNHCR7 hours ago
-
Djokovic to miss Italian Open7 hours ago
-
Rubio warns US to end mediation unless 'concrete proposals' from Russia, Ukraine7 hours ago
-
Barca's Yamal: I admire Messi but don't compare myself to him7 hours ago
-
US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win7 hours ago
-
Djokovic to miss Italian Open8 hours ago